Velipadinte Pusthakam: Mohanlal’s action avatar in Lal Jose film revealed. See photo

Mohanlal’s new look is out Mohanlal’s new look is out

When it comes to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, one should always expect the unexpected. The first look poster of the star’s upcoming film Velipadinte Pusthakam promised the audience a harmless and nerdy professor with oiled long hair, coupled with beard and glasses. However, the latest poster reveals another avatar of the actor.

In the new poster, Mohanlal sports a twirled moustache, short crop and a ton of attitude, suggesting the unfashionable professor had an action-packed past.

Mohanlal is said to play the role of a Vice Principle named Professor Michael Idikkula. And the Lal Jose directorial will show the actor reportedly as a charmer who brings about a change in a popular Kerala college. It’s worth noting that his professor look reminds us of Vishal Krishnamoorthy from Devadoothan that came out in 2000.

The film is also special as for the first in a career spanning about 19 years, Lal Jose will be wielding the megaphone for a Mohanlal-starrer.

Velipadinte Pusthakam also stars Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan as the female lead. Beeny P Nayarambalam has penned the script, while Shaan Rahman is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas. Velipadinte Pusthakam will hit the screens during Onam.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Villain. The investigative thriller, which is helmed by B Unnikrishnan, will also mark the debut of Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in the Malayalam film industry. It also marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madambi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud.

