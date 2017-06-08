Velipadinte Pusthakam first look: Mohanlal starrer directed by Lal Jose looks like a feel good film. See photo

Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam first look is out Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam first look is out

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is directed by Lal Jose. The poster suggests that it will be a feel-good film that will have charming performances by the lead actors. The actor is said to play the role of a Vice Principle named Professor Michael Idikkula. His look in the film bears uncanny similarities to his role in Devadoothan that came out in 2000. Of late, Mohanlal has done a series of action entertainers, barring Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and in contrary, Lal Jose directorial will show the actor as a charmer who brings about a change in a popular Kerala college.

The film is also spacial because, for the first in a career spanning about 19 years, Lal Jose will be wielding the megaphone for a Mohanlal-starrer. The actor-director duo was supposed to work earlier in a film called Cousins, which did not take off.

Recently, even Anoop Menon revealed his look from the film, where he sports a big moustache and looks formidable. “Joined “VELIPAADINTE PUSTHAKAM ” with the big “L”s lalettan and laluettan…scripted by benny p nayarambalam and produced by antony perumbavoor…soliciting all your love and support dear ones..,” he wrote on his Facebook page, while sharing the picture.

The film also stars Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan as the female lead in the film. Actors Priyanka Nair, Sarath Kumar and others will be playing important roles. Benny P Nayarambalam has penned the script, while Shaan Rahman is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

