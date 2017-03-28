Veeram actor Divina: Kunal Kapoor has great understanding of cinema and should direct a film

Veeram actor Divina has called Kunal Kapoor extremely hardworking and focussed. Veeram actor Divina has called Kunal Kapoor extremely hardworking and focussed.

Actor Divina Thakur, who plays the leading lady in Kunal Kapoor starrer multilingual war drama Veeram, says the actor has a great understanding of cinema and he has potential to become a film director.

Sharing her working experience with Kunal, the debutante told IANS here: “It was so amazing to work with him. He is so focused on set and very hardworking. In fact, I have observed that he has a deeper understanding of scenes and sequences, and so his contribution makes a scene better. I think he should direct a film now.”

Directed by Jayaraj, the film Veeram is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and is set in North Malabar region of south. Since the story revolves around a warrior of that region, various action sequences are a part of the film.

When Divina, who plays a female warrior, was asked about how challenging was it to film action sequences, she said: “It is very interesting that I bagged the role because I am trained in Kalaripayattu, the martial art form we have used in the film.”

“I have been training and practicing for the past five years now. When Jayaraj sir (director) got to know, he was presently surprised and cast me. So, I did not face any challenges, but utilised my knowledge.”

Veeram has already been released in Malayalam, and has been dubbed in three other languages. It will soon be released in English and Hindi.

According to Divina, her debut film couldn’t have been better as she got a chance to explore the best from both the cultures.

“I speak in Hindi and English. Malayalam is a foreign language for me. But I am familiar with the culture because of my ad films. Therefore, when I got to know that the film will be dubbed and released in both the languages and also in English, which is universal, I was more than happy thinking about its audience reach,” she said, and added that she felt lucky that she got to explore a new culture and worked with some talented technicians.

Talking of women empowerment and gender equality, Divina said: “It is also true that in various regions of our country, even today women play an important role in the society and are treated with equal respect.”

