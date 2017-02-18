Veeram: Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan in awe of Kunal Kapoor film

Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan praise Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram. Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan praise Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram.

You know you are up to something good when your work manages to get the attention of superstars like Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor’s debut Malayalam film Veeram is one of the most anticipated films of 2017. Just a week ahead of its theatrical release, the film has created a lot of buzz on social media and getting right endorsements from the right people.

The trailer of the period drama was recently unveiled by Kunal’s close friend Hrithik Roshan, who called it “incredible.” It has also impressed Aamir, who took to Twitter to congratulate his Rang De Basanti co-star on his upcoming magnum opus.

“All the best Kunnu! The trailer looks great!,” Aamir tweeted.

Not just Aamir, even Abhishek Bachchan is in awe of Veeram and he said he can’t wait to watch the film. “This looks like all kinds of awesomeness! Well done to the brother @kapoorkkunal can’t wait to see #Veeram,” he tweeted at Kunal. And Kunal responded saying that he also can’t wait to show the film to him. “Thank u so much AB! Can’t wait to show it to you! Lots of love,” Kunal tweeted back.

Veeram is the fifth instalment in the Navarasa series created by noted Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj. The film is the big-screen adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Macbeth, narrated in the historical context of feudal Kerala, with characters made popular through folklore, literature and songs of northern Malabar.

Veeram is also the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam with the budget of Rs 35 crore. It will open in theatres on February 24.

