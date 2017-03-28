Varalaxmi accuses producers of male chauvinism, walks out of Jayaram-Samuthirakani film

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar accuses producers of her Malayalam film of male chauvinism. Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar accuses producers of her Malayalam film of male chauvinism.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has walked out of a Malayalam film accusing the producers of male chauvinism. She had recently signed to play the female lead opposite actor Jayaram in a film titled Aakasha Mittayee, which went on the floors on Friday. She took to Twitter recently to share her excitement about her second Malayalam project. But, her decision to drop out of the project has caught everyone off guard.

Without going into too much detail, she said she can’t work with ‘manner-less’ people. “Thnk u to Samuthirakani sir n Jayaram sir for hvng supported my decision.. can’t work wid male chauvinists n mannerless prods..#respectwomen,” Varalaxmi wrote on his Twitter page.

Varalaxmi has been vocal about the women rights issue and unfair treatment of the female actors in the film industry. She made headlines recently after she opened up about the prevailing issue of sexual harassment in the showbiz while sharing her personal experience. She had revealed that the programming head of a leading TV channel made unwanted overtures to her during an official meeting. When she got the glimpse of his intentions, she immediately asked him to get out.

Varalaxmi made her debut in Malayalam with superstar Mammootty’s Kasaba. Interestingly, her debut Malayalam film had come under heavy fire for displaying high-degree of onscreen sexism.

Aakasha Mittayee will mark the directorial debut of acclaimed filmmaker Samuthirakani in Malayalam. It is a remake of critically acclaimed 2016 film, Appa. Besides writing, producing and directing the Tamil original, he had also played the lead role in the film. The film follows the heartwarming relationship between father and son and the gives out a few lessons on parenting responsibilities.

Samuthirakani made his mark in the industry with his 2009 film Naadodigal, which became a hit both commercially and critically and was remade in other south Indian languages. He has also directed films like Poraali and Nimirndhu Nil.

