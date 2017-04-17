Vada Chennai to be Dhanush’s costliest film, says director Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai will be costliest film in Dhanush’s career Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai will be costliest film in Dhanush’s career

Actor Dhanush resumed shooting for his upcoming film, Vada Chennai (North Chennai), following the release of his directorial debut Pa Paandi last week. The shooting of the film was put on hold indefinitely after the first schedule. With no clear response from the filmmakers, speculations were rife that the three-part gangster film has been shelved owing to some differences between Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran.

However, talking to the media recently, Vetrimaaran revealed the actual reason behind the delay. He said he had requested Dhanush, who is also co-producing the film, to give him more time as he got busy after winning an Oscar nomination for his film Visaranai, which was announced as India’s official entry to the 2017 Academy Awards. “Any other producer wouldn’t have allowed me but Dhanush was magnanimous enough and started working on his other two projects,” said Vetrimaaran, according to a Sify report.

After making through the first round at the Academy Awards, Visaranai got eliminated in the second round. Visaranai was based on police brutality and was produced by Dhanush’s home banner, Wunderbar Productions.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran also said that Vada Chennai will be the costliest film in Dhanush’s career as the first schedule alone cost the filmmakers more than the entire budget of Visaranai. The film, which will be produced by Wunderbar Films along with Lyca Productions, is said to follow 30 years in the life of a gangster. The first schedule was shot on the prison sets built by the filmmakers at Binny Mills.

Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered super hits like Polladhavan and Aadukalam. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Daniel Balaji.

