Crystal is dysfunctional but with a beautiful heart: Trisha Krishnan on her character in Hey Jude

Crystal is absolutely mad and has no qualms and inhibitions about showing it, says Trisha Crystal is absolutely mad and has no qualms and inhibitions about showing it, says Trisha

Not many might have noticed the winsome Trisha Krishnan when she made her first film appearance in the 1999 film Jodi. But then Ameer’s Mounam Pesiyathe happened and there was no turning back. For fifteen years, Trisha has been one of the most-sought after heroines and continues to be so. In fact, the pretty actress has several interesting projects in the pipeline such as Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai, Mohini, 1818 and 96 among others. She recently signed Kuttrapayirchi, a film based on the first Indian female detective. Trisha is also making her Mollywood debut with Nivin Pauly-Shyamaprasad’s Hey Jude releasing this week. Despite her tight schedule, Trisha is too sweet to deny my request and promptly agrees for a quick conversation.

You’re making a debut in Malayalam when interestingly a lot of Malayalam heroes are stepping into Tamil.

Honestly, the timing wasn’t intentional. Initially, it just happened that I was dabbling between Tamil and Telugu and didn’t have time. Also, I guess things need to fall in place with the perfect film, time and place. That’s how Hey Jude happened.

Not many actresses have managed to stay in the industry for 15 years, that too at the top of their game. What do you feel is your ‘x factor’?

I would attribute it to my choices in films and the directors I have worked with — especially those who have written roles with me in mind. And of course, I do believe in luck as well.

Your character in Hey Jude is named Crystal. What was the most interesting thing about her for you?

Crystal is absolutely mad and has no qualms and inhibitions about showing it. What she is what people see. She is a character I have never played before — slightly dysfunctional by nature but with an extremely beautiful heart.

You have mentioned that director Shyamaprasad was one of the major reasons for picking Hey Jude. How was it working with him and Nivin Pauly as well?

Shyamaprasad was my primary reason for signing this film. I have immense respect for directors like Shyam sir, Mani Ratnam, Gautham and a few others who write roles for women and believe in their characters more than the star in them. Nivin is someone who has been a friend for over a year now. So working with him was wonderful and a breeze. He is a delightful co-star and with absolutely no airs.

Several of the scripts you now choose are heroine-centric. A conscious shift?

While the audiences have always enjoyed films like these, they do it a lot more now. The conscious shift is rather a trend that is happening in the industry. Heroine-centric films are opening well and several debutant directors are writing films for us. It is a win-win.

After so many years in the industry, how would you say you have changed as an actor or as an individual?

I think the industry has made me a calmer and more patient person. I have come to realise that there are various kinds of people and what works for me at the end of the day is a certain level of detachment. Of course, hits make me happy and it is always nice when your film is well received. But I also understand today that one also needs ‘moderate’ lows to balance everything out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd