Trisha and Nivin Pauly look like they are having a whale of a time on the sets of Hey Jude. See photos

Trisha and Nivin Pauly will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming film Hey Jude. Not much about the plot of the film has been revealed so far, however, Trisha took to her Twitter account to share a still from the sets of the film and it looks like the two stars are having a whale of a time. It is the last leg of shoot, and from the picture, it looks like music will play a pivotal part in the film. While the Yennai Arindhaal star is holding a Tamburine, Nivin is seen with a tabla in his hand. Trisha captioned this bubbly picture and wrote, “#HeyJude❤️ #lastlegofshoot #positivevibesallday #offsetdramathisis 🤷🏻‍♀️😒🤦🏻‍♀️.”

The film directed by Shyamaprasad is mostly shot in Goa and the rest in Kochi. The film is about how a relationship between Jude (Nivin) and Crystal (Trisha) alters their life. Mukesh, Neena Kurup and Pratap Pothen also play important roles in the film. It was also reported that Nivin and Trisha’s characters will be quirky and unlike anything that they have done so far. This film will also mark the debut of Trisha in the Malayalam film industry.

On the work front, Nivin Pauly’s Njandukkalide Nattil Oridavela released to great reception from audience and critics alike. He will also be seen playing the role of Kochunni in his upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni. He is also paired opposite Nayanthara in the upcoming film Love Drama Action. Other than this, he is looking forward to his first straight Tamil film Richie.

On the other hand, Trisha will be seen in Sathuranga Vettai 2 alongside Aravind Swami. She is also working with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in the film ’96. Other than this, she will also be seen in Garjanai and Mohini as well.

