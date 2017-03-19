Tovino Thomas on controversial videos: I apologise, if I have hurt anyone

Tovino Thomas responds to controversies Tovino Thomas responds to controversies

Actor Tovino Thomas drew flak from social media users after a couple of videos surfaced online that showed him quarrelling with fans during promotional campaigns of his new film Oru Mexican Aparatha. The videos showed the actor throwing tantrums at a fan. Tovino accused that the fan was pinching him. In another incident, he quarrelled with another fan for apparently pushed him.

The videos in question went viral on social media with many slamming Tovino for ‘showing attitude and being arrogant.’ The actor has issued a statement explaining his side of the story and has apologised in case he has hurt anyone with the way he reacted to the recent incidents.

“I’m just another ordinary person like you. A person who came to work in the field of cinema out of extreme passion and desire. I always wish to do characters which gain the appreciation and fondness of the audience. I’m aware that I still continue in the industry because of the blessings of many who hold good cinema close to their hearts,” he said.

“I realised the love people have for good cinema from their applause when I visited theatres and college campuses to promote my film,” he said.

“I can only return the love by doing good movies. I also faced a few bad incidents recently. Yes, I reacted when someone hurt me and when I was surrounded by people who were treating me just like another friend. I was just reacting like a normal human being. I wasn’t trying to show my attitude or arrogance. If that hurt anybody, I give my sincere apologies. There is a truth in cinema. Only good cinema and good characters will live on. Time shall prove everything,” he added.

Tovino has become one of the most-sought after actor in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Oru Mexican Aparatha, a film based on the college campus politics. The film was released earlier this month to a rousing reception in Kerala and is on its way to becoming a superhit at the box office.

Tovino also played a key role in horror film Ezra, which was also a box office hit. His next Malayalam film is said to be a dark-comedy, which will be produced by actor Dhanush. The film marks Dhanush’s debut in Malayalam as a producer. Tovino is also expected to make his Tamil debut soon with a yet-to-be-titled film. This film is said to be a love story, to be directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker B R Vijayalakshmi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd