Tiyaan trailer: Prithviraj film is a serious political drama. Watch video

The trailer of Malayalam actor Prithviraj’s upcoming film Tiyaan has landed on the internet. If you liked the first look posters of the film, you will love the new promo video, which promises a highly intellectual story with an engaging screenplay and gripping narration. The trailer doesn’t give away too much about the story but the film seems to unfold in an intense political backdrop.

Judging by the trailer, the film follows a battle between good and evil, right and wrong. Prithviraj dominates the trailer both with narration and performance. It is one of the highly-anticipated films in Malayalam this year and the trailer is likely to make the wait more unbearable for the fans. The film is said to be a socio-political drama set in north India. The majority of the shooting took place in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The film crew also shot some portions in other locations including Pune, Mumbai, and Nashik.

Tiyaan is directed by debutant Jiyen Krishnakumar and is penned by Murali Gopy, who has also played a key role in the film called Remakant Mahashay. The film crew wrapped up the shooting in February this year and it was announced that the fans can expect more films from the team. “With the versatile S Brothers, after they signed off from ‘Tiyaan’, with elan. I have always seen myself as an actors’ writer, for it is the actors who lend their brawn, brain and rooh to the people on my paper and make them mightier than my word. Long live actors! Long live their art!,” Gopy had posted on his Twitter page.

Prithviraj is playing the character called Aslan Mohammed while his brother Indrajith’s character is named Pattabhiraman in the film. The film also marks the 15th onscreen collaboration of the brothers.

Tiyaan also marks the comeback of Padmapriya in Malayalam. She will be playing Vasundhara Devi, love interest of Murali Gopy’s character in the film. The film, produced by Haneef Mohammed, is set to hit the screens this Eid. Composer Gopi Sunder has scored the music for the film.

