Tiyaan first look: Prithviraj film looks intriguing, see poster

The first look poster of Tiyaan, starring Prithviraj. The first look poster of Tiyaan, starring Prithviraj.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj has shared the first look poster of his upcoming film, Tiyaan. The poster with an interesting tagline shows Prithviraj looking over a deserted city and it has indeed got us intrigued.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Prithviraj is playing the character called Aslan Mohammed while his brother Indrajith’s character is named Pattabhiraman in the film. The film also has a bunch of other talented actors including Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prakash Bare, Rahul Madhav, Alok Jain, Paris Lakshmi and Padmapriya among others.

Tiyaan is directed by debutant Jiyen Krishnakumar and is penned by Murali Gopy. The film is set to hit the screens this Eid. “When miracle meets man…EPICS ARE BORN! #Tiyaan EID 2017 #TiyaanFirstLook,” posted Prithviraj on his Twitter page, while unveiling the first look.

Tiyaan, meanwhile, marks the 15th onscreen collaboration of brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith. “Couldn’t have asked for a better character from one of the greatest writers of my generation! Can’t wait to get my hands on this one! [sic],” Prithviraj had posted on his social media handles earlier.

Tiyaan also marks the comeback of Padmapriya in Malayalam. She will be playing Vasundhara Devi, love interest of Murali Gopy’s character in the film. The film is said to be a socio-political drama set in north India. The majority of the shooting took place in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad, The film crew also shot some portions in other locations including Pune, Mumbai, and Nashik.

Tiyaan is reportedly being made at the budget of Rs 20 crore and is bankrolled by Haneef Mohammed under Red Rose Creations banner. Composer Gopi Sundar is scoring background music and songs for the film.