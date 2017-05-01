This director knows how to break Baahubali 2 box office records. It involves Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli

After Baahubali 2, will SS Rajamouli direct Rajinikanth? After Baahubali 2, will SS Rajamouli direct Rajinikanth?

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion has redefined the rules of filmmaking in the country and expanded the global market for Indian films. While big Bollywood titles with top notch star cast struggle to draw the audience to the theatres, the original Telugu film has grossed an estimated Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office within three days of its release. And that was something we didn’t know was possible until now. South Indian filmmaker director Alphonse Puthren has suggested this record can be broken if Rajamouli joins hands with superstar Rajinikanth.

“Hope director SS Rajamouli does one film with Superstar Rajinikanth. If it happens, the record of ‘Avatar’ in worldwide box office will be second,” Puthren said in a Facebook post. Puthren is just two films old. He made his directorial debut with the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film Neram in 2013 and he became a household name in Kerala and Tamil Nadu with his second film, Premam, that achieved a cult following down south.

Directing Rajinikanth in a film is every filmmaker’s dream. When he was asked by fans about his plans, he said he has no script ready for the superstar. “I don’t know what kind of film that I will make with Rajinikanth. But, if I make a film with him, at least for 10 days, no one should be able to hear the dialogues in theatres. People should be shouting from the beginning to the end,” he had said. Looks like he has plans to exploit Rajinikanth’s stardom to the hilt if the film ever happens.

Read | Rajinikanth calls Baahubali 2 India’s pride, says SS Rajamouli is God’s own child

On Sunday, Rajinikanth praised Rajamouli calling him ‘God’ own child’ after watching Baahubali 2. Not just him, celebrities across the country can’t stop from showering praises on the landmark film in the Indian film industry.

Rajinikanth is also awaiting the release of his sci-fi film 2.0 and the release has been postponed from Diwali to early next year due to post-production reasons. However, it is the only film that seems to have the ability to match the Baahubali success at the box office in the foreseeable future.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd