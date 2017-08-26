These are the Malayalam movies set to release this Onam

This year is going to be huge for the Malayalam film industry as the box office is all set for a massive clash between multiple A-listers. This year is going to be huge for the Malayalam film industry as the box office is all set for a massive clash between multiple A-listers.

Onam, this year is going to be huge for the Malayalam film industry as the box office is all set for a massive clash between multiple A-listers’ movies. The collection battle will unfold on two levels with a Mammooty vs Mohanlal face off and a tussle between younger generation stars Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly. Here is all we know about the four big releases this Onam.

Pullikkaran Staraa vs Velipadinte Pusthakam

More than just being a clash between the superstars of Mollywood, it is even more special that both Mammooty and Mohanlal are essaying teachers in their Onam releases. Pullikkaran Staraa will see Mammuka as an instructor at a teacher training institute who moves from Kochi to Idukki. Interestingly, Lalettan will also be playing the role of a professor in Velipadinte Pusthakam. Mohanlal will be Michael Idikkula, who is nicknamed Dracula for his unconventional teaching methods. While Pullikkaran Staraa is being helmed by Syamdhar, Velipadinte Pusthakam has Lal Jose and Mohanlal working together for the first time. While Asha Sarath and Deepti Sati will star opposite Mammooty. Mohanlal will share screen space with Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan.

Adam Joan vs Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela

Two of the younger stars, Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly also have releases this Onam. Prithiviraj will be back on screens with Adam Joan, and Nivin has Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela slated for release this festive season. While Prithviraj has a considerable hold on the box office, Nivin is in his strong zone with a family fare, making this an interesting clash. Apart from Prithviraj, Adam Joan also features Bhavana, Rahul Madhav, Narain, Lena, Mishty, Jaya Menon, Sidhartha Siva and Maniyanpilla Raju in key roles.

Directed by Jinu Abraham, it has music by Deepak Dev with the bacground score composed by Gopi Sunder. Incidentally, Prithviraj has sung a song for the album. On the other hand, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ahaana Krishna, Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, and Krishnashankar. It is co-written and directed by Althaf Salim and produced by Nivin himself.

