The Great Father teaser: Introducing Mammootty as David, watch video

Mammootty's The Great Father teaser is out

The teaser of the most-awaited film, The Great Father, which was first screened in the theatres on Friday along with Prithviraj’s Ezra was also released on the Facebook page of August Cinema. In just two hours, the video has gone viral on social media with nearly 8 lakh views at the time of writing this piece. It will be released on YouTube at 5 pm today.

The teaser gives the glimpse of David Nainan Koshy, played by Mammootty. His character seems to be a rebel, the one who swims against the tide. The video opens with a cop telling David that he doesn’t look like a guy who smokes. And cut to the next scene, we see David walking out of a building in slow motion while smoking a cigarette with an attitude. And the video ends with an explosion in an apartment with a deafening noise, but fails to get any attention from David. Probably, he is the one who triggered the explosion.

The film has recently created a lot of buzz on the internet after its motion poster went viral on YouTube and garnered more likes than other popular south Indian movies, including Baahubali: The Conclusion.

In the film, Mammootty reportedly plays the role of a high-profile builder. The story, directed by Haneef Adeni, follows the complex relationship between a father and a daughter, played by Mammootty and Baby Anikha. The film also stars Tamil actor Arya, who is said to have a brief appearance in the film as the antagonist.

The film is bankrolled by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj along with Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan.

