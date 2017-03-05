The Great Father: Mammootty unveils Arya’s formidable look, watch video

Mammootty unveils Arya’s formidable look in The Great Father Mammootty unveils Arya’s formidable look in The Great Father

The makers of Mammootty’s upcoming film, The Great Father, on Sunday unveiled the motion poster introducing actor Arya’s character in the film. The filmmakers had caught the attention of fans earlier with a poster featuring Arya flaunting his chiselled torso.

He plays the antagonist in the film called Andrews Eapen. He was also offered the villain’s role in an upcoming Vishal film. After initially agreeing to the role due to his friendship with Vishal, he recently dropped out of the project saying doing such a role in Tamil at this stage may cause some unfavourable outcomes for his career as a leading man.

Arya, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his Tamil film, Kadamban. The trailer of the film was recently released to a positive response from the viewers and Kollywood celebrities. Besides playing a key role, he is also co-producing one of the most-awaited Malayalam films of this year, The Great Father.

In the film, Mammootty plays a character called David Nainan Koshy. a high-profile builder. A teaser giving a glimpse of David’s character was released earlier and it went viral on social media. The story, directed by Haneef Adeni, follows the complex relationship between a father and a daughter, played by Mammootty and Baby Anikha. The film is bankrolled by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj along with Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan. And it is confirmed to hit the screens on March 30.

The makers have created a lot of expectations around the upcoming film with a series of interesting motion poster and promo videos. After a not so great year at the box office in 2016, Mammoothy is set to revive his stardom with an interesting line-up of movies this year, including The Great Father. While his next film with Pulimurugan director Vysakh, titled Raja 2, has been officially confirmed, the actor has also reportedly given his nod to Alphonse Puthren’s next directorial film.

