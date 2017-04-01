The Great Father box office: Mammootty film beats Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan

The Great Father box office collection report The Great Father box office collection report

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest film, The Great Father, opened in theatres across Kerala amid massive hype and expectations. Although the film has received mixed reviews from critics, it has set a new benchmark in terms of the opening day box office collection in the state. The film has beaten the first-day collection of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurugan.

According to the official collection figures provided by the filmmakers, The Great Father debuted at the Kerala box office earning Rs 4.31 crore. In rest of India, the film released on Friday and the collection numbers from outside Kerala are still awaited. The Mammootty-starrer has opened on 202 screens in Kerala alone and had about 958 shows including special fan screenings and late night shows on the opening day itself. Last year, Rajinikanth’s film Kabali released on 300 screens in Kerala and had about 1000 plus shows. It raked in Rs 4.20 crore on its day one, while Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan released on 214 screens and collected Rs 4.5 crore. Despite getting less number of screens, The Great Father has beaten the record set by last year’s two biggest blockbusters.

Mammootty’s new film is expected to give the much-needed break to the actor, who had not a great show at the box office last year. His 2016 film, White was a disaster, Kasaba ran into a controversy for displaying high-degree of onscreen sexism. Even Puthiya Niyamam and Thoppil Joppan did not really make a dent at the box office. The Great Father, however, enjoyed an undivided attention of the audience from the beginning itself, which translated into the record-breaking collection when the film opened at the theatres. It is expected to maintain its bullish trend in the coming days as well.

Besides Mammootty, the film also stars, Sneha, Baby Anikha, Arya among others in the important roles, and is produced by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj.

