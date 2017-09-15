Tharangam trailer: Tovino Thomas starrer promises to be a laughter riot. Watch video

Tharangam trailer is out Tharangam trailer is out

Actor Dhanush on Friday released the trailer of Tharangam, which marks his debut in the Malayalam film industry as a producer. Starring up-and-coming actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role, the trailer promises a laugh riot.

Tovino Thomas plays a disgraced police officer, Padmanathan Pillai. He is a Sub-Inspector in the Kerala police department. But, he is under the suspension for a month along with his subordinate for being a part of an “unauthorised mission leading to the death of a police officer.” Balu Varghese plays Tovino’s sidekick in the film called Joy.

Padmanathan and Joy embroil themselves into a shady deal to make some quick money and the things are not going their way. Judging by the trailer, the film revolves around a stolen artefact and a character called Kallan Pavithran. There are guns, violence, chase, confusion, betray and kidnapping in the story.

Tharangam is directed by Dominic Arun of Mrithyumjayam fame and it also stars Santhy Balachandran, Neha Iyer, Vijayaraghavan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Shammi Thilakan, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan and Manoj K Jayan among others in important roles. The film is bankrolled under Dhanush’s home production banner in association with Mini Studio.

Tovino is basking in the success of his latest release. He has delivered three box office blockbusters in a row, including Godha, Oru Mexican Aparatha and Ezra. He will also soon be making his debut in Tamil with Abhiyum Anuvum, which is directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker B R Vijayalakshmi.

Tharangam, a dark comedy, is also likely to hit the right chords with the audience. The film will hit the screens on September 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd