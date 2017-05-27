Tharangam: Tovino Thomas plays a disgraced police officer in Dhanush’s Malayalam production. See photo

Tharangam first look, starring Tovino Thomas is out. Tharangam first look, starring Tovino Thomas is out.

Dhanush on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Tharangam on social media. The film stars actor Tovino Thomas, who is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Malayalam film industry, in the lead role. The movie is very special because it also marks Dhanush’s debut as a producer in Malayalam cinema. “Very happy to unveil the 1st look of @WunderbarFilms_ Malayalam debut #Tharangam. Starring Tovino in lead and Directed by Dominic!,” Dhanush posted on his Twitter page.

Tharangam is said to be a dark comedy and will be directed by Dominic Arun of Mrithyumjayam fame. In the film, Tovino plays Padmanathan Pillai, a Sub-Inspector in the Kerala police department. But, he is under the suspension along with his subordinate for being a part of an “unauthorised mission leading to the death of a police officer,” according to the poster. Besides bankrolling this project, Dhanush will also be expanding his presence in the Malayalam film industry by presenting debutant director Arun George K David’s film Ladoo, which is produced by Mini Studio.

Very happy to unveil the 1st look of @WunderbarFilms_ Malayalam debut #Tharangam. Starring Tovino in lead and Directed by Dominic! pic.twitter.com/O1m2sT0QKW — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 27, 2017

Tovino is basking in the success of his latest release. He has delivered three box office blockbusters in a row, including Godha, Oru Mexican Aparatha and Ezra. He will also soon be making his debut in Tamil with an untitled flick, which is directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker B R Vijayalakshmi.

The film is said to be a love story, inspired by true events that happened in Brazil. The film, meanwhile, will also mark Vijayalakshmi’s debut as a director. She holds the unique distinction of being the first woman cinematographer in Asia. And she has cranked the camera for about 22 feature films and several television series. She also wrote the script for Sangeeth Sivan’s Malayalam film Daddy, which had Arvind Swami in the lead role.

