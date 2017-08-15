Tharangam teaser: Dhanush’s debut Malayalam production is intriguing, watch video

Actor Dhanush on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of his Malayalam film Tharangam, on the occasion of India completing it’s 70 years of independence. The film starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role marks Dhanush’s debut as a producer in the Malayalam film industry.

The teaser is intriguing due to its uniqueness. The promo video has no visuals expect for a vintage radio player. The details of cast and crew are shown as one flips through the various radio stations in the backdrop.

Tharangam is said to be a dark comedy, which is directed by Dominic Arun of Mrithyumjayam fame. In the film, Tovino plays Padmanathan Pillai, a Sub-Inspector in the Kerala police department. The first look poster of the film which was released earlier had hinted that Tovino will be playing a disgraced police officer and he is under suspension for being a part of an “unauthorised mission leading to the death of a police officer.”

According to reports, the filmmakers will be introducing 30 new faces with this film. Besides, Tovino, the film’s star cast includes, Santhy Balachandran, Neha Iyer, Balu Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Alancier, Manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan and Dileesh Pothen.

Dhanush, meanwhile, will also be presenting debut director Arun George K David’s Malayalam film Ladoo, which is produced by Mini Studio. Shabareesh Varma, Balu Varghese, Vinay Forrt and Saju Navodaya play lead roles in the film, and it has music from Rajesh Murugesan, who had also scored blockbuster songs for 2015’s cult hit Premam.

Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films is also bankrolling a few interesting projects, including Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala.