Take Off new trailer: Mohanlal, Mammootty endorse Parvathy Menon film, watch video

With just a week away from its theatrical release, the upcoming Malayalam film Take Off has received endorsements from the titans of the Malayalam film industry — Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Both superstars shared the latest trailer of Take Off, and appealed to their fans to support the film, when it opens in theatres on March 24. “Sharing with you all the trailer of Take Off upcoming movie from Mahesh Narayanan and production house none other than our Late Rajesh Pillai’s. His passion for movie still continues through this movie. Please support this movie and watch it in theatres from march 24th,” Mohanlal wrote on his Facebook page.

Mammootty also shared the trailer on his Facebook page giving his best to the makers of Take Off.

The first trailer of the film caught the attention of the audience with its gripping visuals and performances and went viral on the internet. While it focused largely on the sufferings of the nurses, who were taken hostage by jihadists in Iraq, the second trailer sheds light on the complex relationship between the lead characters and the deep well of their emotions, in addition to all the horrors endured by Indians due to the civil war in the foreign land.

Take Off is based on the real-life events involving a group of Malayali nurses who were captured when the terrorists of ISIS took over the city of Tikrit, the hometown of former dictator Saddam Hussein, in 2014. The news caught the attention of the country as everyone was worried about their safety. The film follows the horrifying experience of the nurses and Indian government’s efforts led by one daring diplomat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

Actor Parvathy Menon plays the central character called Sameera, while Kunchacko Boban plays her husband, Shaheed. For more than one reason, the Malayalam film reminds us of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s hit film Airlift but it promises to be a more intense treat for the audience.

Jointly written by Mahesh and PV Shajikumar, the film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer in Association with Rajesh Pillai Films. Composer Shaan Rahman has scored music for the film.

