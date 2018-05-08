Suriya overwhelmed after attending AMMA event in Trivandrum

Suriya heaped praise on Malayalam film industry at AMMA event. (Photo credit: RanB Studios) Suriya heaped praise on Malayalam film industry at AMMA event. (Photo credit: RanB Studios)

On Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s personal invitation, actor Suriya recently attended the 25th-anniversary event of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held at Trivandrum. The actor heaped praises on the Malayalam film industry for making “finest films of Indian cinema.”

He said the Malayalam film industry always inspires the Tamil film industry, appreciating Take Off and Sudani from Nigeria. He also thanked the people of Kerala for being a wonderful host to students from Tamil Nadu, who had come to the state to take NEET exams.

Suriya, who enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala, was given a rousing reception. The twin pillars of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal and Mammootty joined him on stage and thanked him for being part of the star-studded event.

On stage, Suriya congratulated Mammootty as he was celebrating his wedding anniversary and asked the secret behind his good looks.

The Singam star also contributed a sum of Rs 10 lakh to AMMA’s Guru Dhaksana Programme (pension plan for senior artists).

In a long post, Suriya thanked Mohanlal for inviting him to the event. He wrote, “AMMA- Amazing Moments & memories of an Actor! My heart brims with pride and happiness to be present at AMMA25 event held at Trivandrum. To see 400 actors sing, dance, perform, play music, do magic…I felt like a speck amidst the ocean of talents..Lifetime memory to share the stage with Mammuka & Lalettan!! Malayalam Industry is like diamonds in the Tiara..Exceptional, rare and hard to find gems..Dear Sir Mohanlal you are not just an inspiration to me, I would like to emulate you in life; Be great yet be simple, humble, kind, generous, down-to-earth, there aren’t enough words in any language to describe you sir. Thanks for making me part of #AMMA25(sic).”

Suriya is currently shooting for NGK, which is directed by Selvaraghavan.

