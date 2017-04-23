I didn’t know you are a superstar: KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him ‘Chota Bheem’

KRK apologies for his comments on Mohanlal KRK apologies for his comments on Mohanlal

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan manages to stay in the spotlight by heaping insults on popular celebrities on his social media handles. He recently ridiculed Malayalam superstar Mohanlal after the actor announced that he will be a part of the Mahabharata which will be made on an astronomical budget of Rs 1000 crore. KRK spotted an opportunity to grab some attention. And he did what he does best. He trolled Mohanlal suggesting he was not qualified to play the mighty Bheema because his physique was not big enough. He instead advised the superstar to play ‘Chota Bheem.’ And that did not go down well with the fans of Mohanlal.

The fans drowned KRK in a flood of abuses on Twitter. So much so that he even started complaining to Mohanlal by tagging him in his posts. Finally, the infamous troller gave into the pressure and posted a tweet apologising to Mohanlal for his comments. “Sir @Mohanlal sorry to call you #ChotaBheem Coz I didn’t know much about you. But now I know that you are a super star of Malayalam films,” KRK posted on his Twitter page, hoping that the attacks on social media against him would stop.

Rubbing the Malayalam film fans the wrong way, KRK had few days back tweeted, “Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty?” He even suggested that he is a bigger star than Mohanlal because he has more followers on Twitter.

KRK even shared a picture of Mohanlal and captioned it as, “People pls see this Chota Bheem. It will be a biggest insult of Bheem if this joker plays role of greatest Bheem.” He said that the only one who is capable of playing Bheem was actor Prabhas.

KRK had clearly underestimated the repercussions of mocking Lalettan. A few years back, fans of Mohanlal had hacked many Pakistani websites after the actor’s official page was hacked allegedly by a Pakistani group. That’s a solid example of the unconditional love that the star enjoys among his fans.

Sir @Mohanlal sorry to call you #ChotaBheem Coz I didn’t know much about you. But now I know that you are a super star of Malayalam films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 23, 2017

People pls see this Chota Bheem. It will be a biggest insult of Bheem if this joker plays role of greatest Bheem. pic.twitter.com/9MhsEXMVq2 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

Can’t understand why Malayali ppl r abusing me since morning? M I wrong abut Mohanlal who is not equal 2Hathiyar of Bheem n wants 2play him? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

Sir @Mohanlal I have seen you in few films of @RGVzoomin n this is why I know you, n believe me u were looking like a joker in those films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

The Mahabharata, meanwhile, is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham and will be made into two parts. The film will go on the floors in September next year and will release in early 2020. The magnum opus will be directed by debutant VA Shrikumar Menon and will be bankrolled by BR Shetty, a UAE-based Indian businessman.

