Sunny Leone in Mohanlal’s Villain? Director has the perfect response

Sunny Leone is not part of Mohanlal’s film Villain Sunny Leone is not part of Mohanlal’s film Villain

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, will be providing a solid launchpad for popular actors of other film industries to make their debut in Mollywood. And a section of media also reported that Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will also be making her debut in Malayalam with this film and that she has reportedly asked a sum of Rs 5 crore to do an item number in the film.

While it came as a surprise to many, it even caught the director of the film off guard. Unnikrishnan was unaware of this big development regarding the film that he is directing. The director shared a story about Sunny’s alleged Malayalam debut and sought more details about it. “I am eager to know more about this item dance. Please give me more details soon,” read a rough translation of Unnikrishnan’s social media post.

Telugu actor Srikanth on sets of Mohanlal’s Villain Telugu actor Srikanth on sets of Mohanlal’s Villain

Meanwhile, in an actual news, Telugu actor Srikanth has joined the sets of Villain on Saturday. He will be making his debut in Malayalam with this film. The shooting of the film is going on in full-swing, in which Mohanlal plays a retired cop.

Actor Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead, while other south Indian actors, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna will also play important roles in the film, which marks their Malayalam debut. This film, which is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madambi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. The director had said that he had worked for about four years on the script for this film and it will be made on a big budget sans Sunny’s item number.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd