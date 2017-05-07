Stunt choreographer Peter Hein to turn director with Mohanlal film?

Country’s leading stunt choreographer Peter Hein may direct Mohanlal in a film. Country’s leading stunt choreographer Peter Hein may direct Mohanlal in a film.

National Award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein seems to be all set to add a new feature to his cap. If reports are to be believed, he will soon make his debut as a director with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. This project is said to be an action extravaganza and will be made in four languages including Chinese. However, an official confirmation on the project is awaited.

Peter shares a strong working relationship with Mohanlal ever since 2016 film Pulimurugan became the biggest hit of the Malayalam film industry. The movie, with its high-voltage action scenes, including tiger hunting sequences, became the first ever Malayalam project to join the elite Rs 100-crore club and opened up new markets worldwide for films from Mollywood. In addition to raking in the moolah, the film also helped its cast and crew win prestigious recognitions. Peter won the first ever National Award for Best Stunt Choreographer for his work in the film. He reportedly studied about tigers and their movements for months, watched videos and spent a lot of time with the big cats in preparation for this movie. Mohanlal, meanwhile, received the Special Jury Award for his performances in Pulimurugan, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Janatha Garage at the 64th National Film Awards.

Peter is also choreographing action for Mohanlal’s upcoming film Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. He has also been roped in for Mohanlal’s ambitious project The Mahabharata, which is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham. Peter had said the action scenes in the Rs 1000-crore project will be at par with Baahubali.

He has also choreographed action scenes for some of the biggest blockbusters of the south Indian film industry, including Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, Enthiran, Magadheera among others.

