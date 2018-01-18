Street Lights trailer: Looks like Mammootty got his groove back

Mammootty starrer Street Lights trailer is out. Mammootty starrer Street Lights trailer is out.

The trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming bilingual film Street Lights was released along with its music album on Wednesday evening.

The upcoming investigate thriller promises to put Mammootty’s focus back on track. For the first time in a long time, Mammootty seems to have chosen a film, whose sole purpose is not only to pay ode to his larger-than-life onscreen image. The seasoned actor plays the role of a police officer called James, who takes a special interest in a case that takes him to parts of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the audio release function, Mammootty said, “There are several heroes in the film. We just saw (in the trailer) only the love interest of one hero. The rest of the heroes have other interests.”

Mammootty spoke mostly in a lighter vein even joking about his own age. “This film follows the events of one-day from dawn to dusk. And hence most of us will be seen in one dress (in the entire film),” he quipped.

Watch Mammootty starrer Street Lights trailer here:

Street Lights marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shamdat, who has also shot Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. When he narrated the script of Street Lights to Mammootty, besides acting in it, he also decided to bankroll it under his home production banner Playhouse Motion Pictures.

In the beginning, the filmmakers only had plans to make Street Lights in Malayalam but later also simultaneously shot in Tamil with a different set of supporting cast. “Some of the characters are the natives of Tamil Nadu. And a part of my flashback is also set in Tamil Nadu, where I along with others speak in Tamil. That’s why we decided to shoot the remaining portions of the film in Tamil and make it a bilingual,” Mammootty explained.

To make the film more appealing to the Tamil audience, Mammootty can also be seen making a reference to Superstar Rajinikanth in the trailer.

The film stars Soubin Shahir, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Stunt Silva, Hareesh Perumanna and various actors from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. It is gearing up to release on January 26.

