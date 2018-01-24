Malayalam actor Sreenivasan hospitalised

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan suffered a stroke on Tuesday. Malayalam actor Sreenivasan suffered a stroke on Tuesday.

Noted Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after suffering a stroke, hospital sources said on Tuesday tonight. A spokesperson of Kochi’s Aster Medicity Hospital said the 61-year-old actor was brought to the hospital last night after he suffered a stroke. He is under observation in the ICU and his condition is stable, the spokesperson said.

Sreenivasan is also an acclaimed Malayalam screenwriter, filmmaker and producer. He is popular for his comic roles in the industry and has acted in over 200 films in his career. He has been a part of some big projects with superstar Mohanlal. Some of his popular films include Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Sandhesam, Aram + Aram Kinnaram, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu and Vellanakalude Nadu among others.

Sreenivasan has also helmed and written films like Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. His film Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala has also won a National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues category.

While Sreenivasan’s elder son Vineeth is an actor-filmmaker-screenwriter, his younger son Dhyan is a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry.

(With PTI inputs)

