Sony Pictures enters regional markets, joins hand with Prithviraj Productions for debut project

Sony Pictures International has announced its entry into Indian regional cinema on Friday, with their first Malayalam project, joining hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new production company. Sony Pictures International has announced its entry into Indian regional cinema on Friday, with their first Malayalam project, joining hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new production company.

Hollywood producing giant Sony Pictures International has announced its entry into Indian regional cinema on Friday, with their first Malayalam project. In a statement, Sony has said that they will be joining hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new production company for their debut project. The untitled film will also be the first project for Mollywood star Prithiviraj who recently started his own production company with his wife. The company was named Prithviraj Productions.

“India’s burgeoning regional cinema has strongly demonstrated its creative prowess in the last decade with much of its rich content, ground-breaking narrative and production quality matching with the best in global cinema. In Malayalam, we couldn’t have found a better partner than Prithviraj. He is downright one of the most versatile actors with an enviable body of work that spans across all genres and constantly pushes boundaries through his blockbusters,” said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

See tweets here:

.@SonyPicsIndia, forays into regional cinema. Ties up with Malayalam Superstar @PrithviOfficial‘s banner Prithviraj Productions for maiden home production. Shoot begins Mid-April 2018. pic.twitter.com/nSG2aR7bBC — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) March 16, 2018

Welcome to Malayalam Cinema! pic.twitter.com/SS5YrwbHb8 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 16, 2018

Speaking about the collaboration, Prithviraj said, “In more ways than one, I believe this is a landmark event for the Malayalam industry. Sony Pictures, the international studio behind iconic entertainers ramped up production with Pad Man this year and are now stepping into the small and dense Malayalam cinema. What makes this doubly interesting is the nature of the film we are producing together. Supriya and I are proud to welcome them to the content-driven talent pool that is the Malayalam industry.”

The statement also said that the project will go on floors from mid-April 2018. Sony Pictures recently has strengthened its local production with PadMan earlier this year. It is also bankrolling 102 Not Out, a film that brings Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together on screen after 27 years.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd