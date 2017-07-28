Solo teaser: A long-haired Dulquer Salmaan, interesting music and plenty of action. Watch video

Dulquer Salmaan in a still from Solo teaser. Dulquer Salmaan in a still from Solo teaser.

Director Bejoy Nambiar on Friday evening released a teaser of his bilingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan. Titled Solo, the release has been timed to coincide with the actor’s 30th birthday. The 33-second teaser is fast paced with a glimpse of the charming Dulquer Salmaan sporting long hair. The peppy music further invigorates the action on screen with additional zest.

Earlier, Bejoy had tweeted the Malayalam and Tamil posters of the film — a fascinating collage of sketches showcasing different looks of Dulquer. The movie, also starring Sai Dhanshika, Arthi Venkatesh, Neha Sharma and Sruthi Hariharan, is expected to release in September. The venture will be produced by Refex entertainment of Refex group. The project is touted to be an anthology of romantic thrillers.

Solo will be Dulquer Salmaan’s third movie in Tamil. He was earlier seen in Vaayai Moodi Pesavum and ace director Mani Rathnam’s OK Kanmani. One of the busiest Malayalam actors, Dulquer is also part of actor Savitri’s biopic and Malayalam film Parava.

On the other hand, Bejoy is known for his offbeat movies. His first feature film was the critically acclaimed Hindi movie Shaitan which starred Kalki Koechlin and Rajkummar Rao. He later ventured into Tamil with his bilingual David that had Chiyaan Vikram as the male lead. He is also known for his critically acclaimed silent short film Reflections featuring veteran actor Mohanlal and Juhi Babbar.

