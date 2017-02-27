Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi calls off her wedding. Here is why

Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi calls off her wedding Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi calls off her wedding

Popular playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi has cancelled her wedding, which was just a little over a month away. She announced calling off her engagement with the Bahrain-based Malayali, Santhosh, during a press meet, where she also shared reasons behind her decision.

According to reports, Santhosh had made a few surprise conditions ahead of the wedding that was unacceptable for the bride’s side. He wanted Vijayalakshmi to quit her music career and work as a school teacher. He had also reportedly agreed to live in Vijayalakshmi’s house after the wedding, but later changed his mind and wanted to live at his relative’s place.

Vijayalakshmi also said that it was her own decision to cancel the wedding and she was under no pressure to do so. She met Santhosh and got engaged to him through a matrimonial ad and had also expressed her desire to pursue her career in music even after marriage. The couple was supposed to get tie the knot at Vaikom Mahadeva Temple on March 29 between 9 am and 11.30 am.

Vijayalakshmi, a visually impaired singer, is popular for playing a rare musical instrument called Gayatriveena. She was born in Vaikom in Kerala but grew up in Chennai, where she also learnt different ragas of classical music by listening to tapes of Yesudas. She even made her own compositions before getting any formal training in the trait.

She debuted as a playback singer with 2013 film Celluloid, and her song garnered a lot of appreciation from different quarters. She has sung for many popular Malayalam and Tamil movies, including Theri and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan.

