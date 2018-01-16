Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai found dead in Goa

Sidhu R Pillai was 27 years old. Sidhu R Pillai was 27 years old.

In a shocking news, Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai has been found dead in Goa. He was 27.

Sidhu, the son of popular film producer PKR Pillai, went to Goa on January 12. While it is still unclear what caused his death, some unconfirmed reports have suggested that he drowned to death on a beach. More details on this are awaited.

According to reports, the last rites of Sidhu will happen in his hometown Thrissur.

Expressing shock over Sidhu’s untimely death, Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salman wrote a condolence message on his Twitter page. “Disturbed and sad about the passing of #SidhuRPillai ! Was an excited and vivacious youngster during #SecondShow. Prayers to his family,” he tweeted.

Sidhu and Dulquer began their acting career at the same time with Second Show. While Dulquer played the leading man, Sidhu appeared in the supporting cast. He has acted in as many as 16 movies, including Chithram, Vandanam and Amrutham Gamaya among others.

“Everyone one have a choice… I choose to act… Stillness matters and you want to know when to trigger the right emotion impulsive that’s it and that’s all about _ #zid #srp #model #actor #rider #rapper #determined I don’t know what is pushing me forward but yaa I blindly believe that I have a seat that I deserve… Till then the student in me won’t loose the erge #kalki #buddha #creator #believer #postivevibes #welcome #stillness #triggered #choices #emotion #impulsebeauty #indian,” Sidhu wrote on his Facebook page while sharing a collage of his pictures in November last year.

