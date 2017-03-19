Sakhavu teaser: Nivin Pauly’s voice is the highlight, watch video

Nivin Pauly’s film Sakhavu teaser is a great start for the star this year. Nivin Pauly’s film Sakhavu teaser is a great start for the star this year.

Nivin Pauly is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Sakhavu slotted to release during the Vishu weekend. He released the teaser of the film on his official Facebook page and said, “I have always been grateful and lucky for the wonderful characters that i have gotten so far.. And equally lucky to have been accepted with so much love.. In my next release,SAKHAVU, i played a character who is now a inseparable part of me.. A character i think u will just love !! Introducing SAKHAVU Krishnakumar… heres the teaser :) #sakhavu #sidharthsiva #officialteaser #newrelease #comingsoon (sic)”

Also read | After Mohanlal’s war movie, Major Ravi to narrate a love story with Nivin Pauly

The teaser is unlike any so far as it mostly concentrates on the voice and dialogues of Nivin, who plays the role of Sakhavu Krishnakumar in the film. The different plays and the number of times the title of the film has been used is a great way to keep people interested in the movie.

See | Sakhavu Teaser

This teaser is really a tease for the audience as we see Nivin Pauly for mere seconds as he looks at the camera and smiles. That’s right. It’s just a smile. But, isn’t that quite a crowd puller? Especially, for a movie like Sakhavu that looks to be based on the theory of communism?

The film also stars Kaaka Muttai fame Aishwarya Rajessh, in the lead role. It has been written and directed by Sidharth Siva, well known for his movies like 101 Chodyangal, for which he won a National Award and more. This will also be Nivin Pauly’s first release of the year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd