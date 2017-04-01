Sakhavu teaser: Is Nivin Pauly playing two roles in the film? Watch video

Sakhavu teaser: Nivin Pauly proves his versatility with this film. Sakhavu teaser: Nivin Pauly proves his versatility with this film.

Nivin Pauly’s Sakhavu trailer was released recently by the actor on his official Facebook page. The film, also starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Aparna Gopinath in pivotal roles is directed by Sidhartha Siva. From the trailer, we do understand that Communism plays an important role. However, what is unclear is, if Nivin Pauly is playing double roles or if the story involves two different timelines.

The trailer does begin with Krishnakumar, who is in the hospital talking about blood donation and acting like he cares about the people in the hospital. He is accompanied by his sidekick (played by Althaf). While his friend questions Krishnakumar about his antics, he says ‘this is called politics’ with a sloppy grin on his face.

On the other hand, in what looks like the past – the Action Hero Biju star also plays the role of a strong leader. He is Sakhavu Krishnan, a man who looks serious, unlike Krishnakumar. The trailer which mostly evolves in the hospital and features Nivin Pauly, Althaf, Aishwarya and Aparna, also stresses on the point that this film, apart from being a gripping political thriller, will also have some light moments for the audience.

Also read | Sakhavu teaser: Nivin Pauly’s voice is the highlight, watch video

This trailer proves why Nivin is touted as a versatile actor in the Malayalam film industry. Also, the reason of conflict was not revealed in the trailer. What are the comrades fighting for or fighting against? It is unclear. Only, the trailer ended on a chilling note when a voice says, ‘Don’t stand in the dark, come out in the light,’ another voice replies, ‘It is not me who is in the dark, but you.’ Sounds like this is going to be a tale of revenge. The film is set to hit the big screen on April 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd