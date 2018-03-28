S Durga is releasing nationwide on April 6

The much talked about Malayalam film S Durga was in news since it had gone through a lot of controversies for its screening at the International Film Festival of Indian(IFFI) last year. The much talked about Malayalam film S Durga was in news since it had gone through a lot of controversies for its screening at the International Film Festival of Indian(IFFI) last year.

Malayalam film S Durga is slated to release on April 6, says the director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

Since the film went through a lot of controversies earlier, when asked about his feeling on the pan-India release of the film, Sanal told IANS, “Feeling great. Now the controversy and hardships are over; it is time for people to watch the film and see what was the reason for the unwanted controversies.”

“I request all the people who opposed and who really supported unconditionally to watch the film,” he added.

The director also tweeted, “S Durga will be released all over India on 6/4/2018. It will be distributed by Radical Frames and Entertainment Private Limited through VKAAO (a subsidiary of PVR group).bookings will be open from today on VKAAO app. Many more screenings will be added further.”

The film was lauded at film festivals like 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, International Film Festival of Valencia, Spain and also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

S Durga features Rajshri Deshpande in the title role.

