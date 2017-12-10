S Durga director holds his own film festival to protest against ‘rejectionary attitude’ of IFFK

Kazcha Indie Film Festival held in protest against IFFK Kazcha Indie Film Festival held in protest against IFFK

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who has been making the headlines because of the controversies surrounding his film S Durga, is hosting his own film festival, Kazcha Indie Film Festival (KIFF), overlapping with the popular International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which also opened on Friday. The new film festival, which is organised by Kazhcha Film Forum (Kazhcha Chalachitra Vedi) and Niv Art Movies will serve as an exclusive platform for the independent filmmakers to showcase their work and discuss films.

KIFF is being held in protest against IFFK’s decision to not include certain indie films. The organisers of KIFF feel that the independent filmmakers in the country are not receiving the support and encouragement they so deserve, even as they make the world cinema to sit up and take notice of their work.

“…due to the concerted efforts of the Kerala Chalachitra Akademi that organises the prestigious annual International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) along with the numerous film societies – both recognized and not-so-well-known — that dot Kerala’s landscape, Malayalam independent cinema has carved out a niche for itself over the past few years,” read an introduction at KIFF website.

The KIFF organisers aim to give an audience to independent filmmakers, who usually don’t get a wide theatrical release like mainstream movies. The festival also wants to underscore the shift in core principles of film festivals in the country that has the responsibility to promote the indie movies.

“Hence, It is a highly distressing fact for us that both Kerala Chalachitra Akademi and the IFFK which was instituted to promote such avant-garde movies from Kerala now seem to have moved away from its original aim. KIFF was, hence conceived as a corrective measure against such a ‘rejectionary’ attitude adopted by the Akademi and IFFK in promoting this parallel cinema movement,” the organisers say.

The four-day indie film festival will showcase 14 movies and four documentaries. It was inaugurated on Friday by Anand Gandhi, the director of Ship of Theseus, in Vazhuthacaud. The fete will also hold BRIGADE, an open forum for film lovers to discuss movies, every evening from 9 PM to midnight till December 11. The organisers will also hold panel discussions and seminars.

Sanal took out his film S Durga from the IFFK after he was not granted the category he wanted. While he wanted his film to compete in IFFK, he was offered a slot in ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ section, promoting the director to launch a ‘creative protest’ in form of his own indie film festival.

S Durga has been reeling under several controversies despite it receiving critical acclaims at famous international film festivals around the world. The film was dropped from the list of films that were selected to be screened at the recently concluded edition of the International Film Festival of India, Goa.

