Rs 1000-crore Mahabharata in trouble: Change its name or we won’t let it release, says group

Even as the production of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s forthcoming magnum opus, The Mahabharata, is yet to begin, the mega-budget film is already in the middle of a brewing controversy. A leader of a pro-Hindu group has threatened to stop the screening of the film in Kerala.

Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi president KP Sasikala has announced that they won’t allow release of the film unless the name of the film is changed. To substantiate her argument, she claimed that Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code is another version of the Bible. And that when it was adapted for the big screen, the makers retained the original title of the novel. She demanded the makers of The Mahabharata should follow suit.

“A big budget film is coming from Kerala named Mahabharatham. We are happy but the Hindus here have a condition – only a film which is close to the story of real Mahabharatham written by Vyasan should carry its name. No other movie can be named Mahabharatham. If the movie is based on Randamoozham let the name of the film also be named same. Veda Vyasan also has his rights,” Sasikala said while talking at Aikyavedi meeting in Kunnamkulam, according to The News Minute.

The Da Vinci Code is a work of fiction that imagines that Mary Magdalene was the partner of Jesus Christ and it was a mystery protected by a secret society for thousands of years. The film was met with serious criticism from the Christian organisations as well as the Church when it got released in 2006.

The Mahabharata is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s award-winning book Randamoozham. The author has narrated the epic tale from the perspective of Bheema. And the film will be made into two parts on a budget of Rs 1000-crore. The pre-production is underway and the film will go on the floors in 2018. The first film is expected to release in 2020 and the second part will be released 90 days after that, according to the producers.

Only Mohanlal has been finalised in the cast so far. He will be playing the role of Bheema. The film will be directed by debutant Shrikumar Menon, and MT has written the screenplay. The Mahabharatha will be bankrolled by UAE-based Indian businessman BR Shetty.

