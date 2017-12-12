Roopesh Peethambaran plans to sue Richie producers

Roopesh Peethambaran’s Facebook post on Richie sparks controversy Roopesh Peethambaran’s Facebook post on Richie sparks controversy

Director Roopesh Peethambaran has been on the receiving end from the fans of Malayalam star Nivin Pauly for his social media most on recently released film Richie. The controversy has now intensified as he is contemplating whether to file a defamation suit against the filmmakers of Richie, who has moved the Kerala Producers Association against him.

Producers Vinod Shornur and Anand Payyanur of Richie has accused Roopesh of causing serious damage to the film with his comments and reportedly demanded “strong punitive action” against him.

In return, Roopesh has revealed that he was considering legal action against the makers of Richie on defamation charges. “I will be moving the court and seeking damages for tarnishing my image. It will be against the media outlets as well as Vinod Shornur, Anand Payyanur and Nivin Pauly,” Roopesh was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

In a Facebook post, last week, praising Kannada film Ulidavaru Kandante, he said, “It’s pretty hard to imagine how a masterpiece turned into a piece.” His observations came on the day Nivin’s Tamil film, which is based on the Kannada hit, released in theaters even he was yet to watch the latest Tamil film.

Roopesh came under fire from fans and he was reputedly trolled forcing him to issue an apology. He even made an audio message explaining his English post in Malayalam. “I realize that impulsive reaction was a mistake which hurt a lot of people. That was never my intention. I apologise for the pain I may have caused due to this. I am sorry,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

However, things didn’t seem to settle down as the filmmakers of Richie believe Roopesh’s post has caused significant damage to the film’s performance at the box office.

“He has his freedom to say anything. But when you are working in the same industry, even if a film is not good, you don’t say that on a public platform. You can say it in a personal talk but not on social media,” producer’s association official G Suresh Kumar told the newspaper.

Besides writing and directing, Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty had played the lead role in the coming of age crime drama Ulidavaru Kandante. Nivin remade the film as Richie, which released last week to mixed reviews from the critics.

