Richie teaser: Nivin Pauly’s swag as professional rowdy is the highlight. Watch video

The teaser of much-awaited film Richie, starring actor Nivin Pauly was released on Saturday. The film directed by Gautham Ramachandran is the first straight Tamil outing of the rising star of the Malayalam film industry. Nivin was introduced to Tamil film audience with Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam-Tamil film, Neram. However, he emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Malayalam film industry as well as in Tamil with his cult classic Premam which ran in Chennai for 224 days.

Nivin Pauly has always been charming, and he has a way of making a place for himself in your hearts. The actor has made a name for himself with his chocolate boy onscreen avatar in Malayalam. However, he seems to have different plans for his career in the Tamil film industry. Produced by Anand Payyanur, the film has Nivin portraying the role of a professional rowdy – sounds funny? Well, Richie doesn’t think so. “In this world, there is a professional doctor, engineer and like that, I’m a professional rowdy, daddy,” tells Richie to his onscreen father. Cut to next scene, we see a confused Prakash Raj trying to understand the leading man’s character. Nivin has dubbed for himself in this film, and though there is an apparent accent, it didn’t seem to hesitate at all.

Nivin sports a bearded-look similar to his latest Malayalam film Sakhavu. Richie is the official Tamil remake of Kannada hit film Ulidavaru Kandanthe (As Seen By The Rest). The 2014 Kannada film was both commercially and critically hit. It is a crime drama that revolves around a murder of a person set up in the background of a village festival. A journalist tries to piece together the incidents that led to the death of a person through five different people, with each one narrating his own version of the incident.

Richie has a solid star cast inlcuding Nivin, Natarajan Subramaniam, Ashok Selvan, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Prakash Raj among others. Meanwhile, his next film titled Kayamkulam Kochunni, which will be directed by Roshan Andrews, will also start rolling after he wraps up his portions for Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon. ​

