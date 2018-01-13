CBFC asks Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam makers to remove scene featuring cow

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar revealed that he was asked to remove a scene featuring a cow from his latest film. Malayalam actor Salim Kumar revealed that he was asked to remove a scene featuring a cow from his latest film.

National award-winning actor Salim Kumar today said he had to remove a scene featuring a cow from his newly-released Malayalam movie, following a censor board suggestion.

Kumar told Malayalam news portals here that he removed a “natural scene” featuring cow from the movie titled Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked him to cut it.

Directed and written by Salim Kumar himself, the movie was released on Friday. It also features actor Jayaram, Anusree and Sreenivasan. Kumar said that he did not initiate a legal action as the removal of that particular scene did not affect the movie. A legal action would have delayed the release of the movie, he said. Kumar had won the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010.

Salim Kumar is known for his work in films like Achanurangatha Veedu and Perumazhakkalam. In 2011, he won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. The actor-director has also won various Kerala State Film Awards. He has also done a lot of work on television as well which includes being a judge on Comedy Circus and Comedy Stars.

