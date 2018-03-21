Revealed: Release date of Mohanlal’s Neerali

Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Odiyan is fast-nearing completion. Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Odiyan is fast-nearing completion.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Neerali will hit screens on June 14. This may be Mohanlal’s first release this year even as his much-awaited film Odiyan is fast-nearing completion.

Mohanlal has promised that Neerali will feature a lot of action and adventure. The entire shooting was wrapped up in less than 40 days by the cast and crew led by director Ajoy Varma. The film was mostly shot in Mumbai and Pune.

Neerali is also special for Mohanlal fans because the actor has sung a song for the film after a long time. “Recording of the movie Neeraali!!! Laalettan sang a song after 5 years. It’s a privilege for me to do the music for his movie where he is singing one song with Shreya Ghoshal. Pic with the producers and my friends Santhosh and John, Director Ajoy Varma. Please wait for the song to release,” composer Stephen Devassy had posted on Facebook.

Ajoy has assembled a solid star cast for his maiden project with Mohanlal. Actors Parvathi Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar and Prakash Raj among others play pivotal roles in the film. According to reports, Meera Jasmine has also been roped in for an important role. If the reports are true, it will mark her comeback on the big screen after a huge gap. She was last seen in 10 Kalpanakal, which came out in 2016.

Ajoy has also enlisted the services of technicians in Bollywood for his first Malayalam film, which is penned by Saju Thomas. The project is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment and famous cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil has filmed the action thriller. Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez also worked on the project.

