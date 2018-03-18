Ranam Teaser: Meet Rahman as Damodar in this impressive video

Ranam is said to hit the screens later this month. Ranam is said to hit the screens later this month.

“It is not strongest or the most intelligent who survive– it is those who best manage change,” the latest teaser from Prithviraj’s Ranam — Detroit Crossing featuring Rahman is quite impressive. A sleek looking Rahman makes quite a mark as the subtle Damodar, who seems to have Tamil roots. All the dialogues in the teaser are in either Tamil and English, things only a Malayalam film can pull off.

In the teaser, Rahman talks about picking sides. “But you always have to pick a side,” he says with conviction. And later, he rues about the state of his personal relationships. Pitted against Prithviraj, Rahman could easily be the suave villain who has fallen on the wrong side due to circumstances. The teaser joins the other teasers in successfully creating an interest. The earlier sneak peeks features the protagonist who seems to have chosen a life of action without choice.

Ranam – Detroit Crossing, is the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev, co-writer of director Shyamaprasad’s latest film Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha. The film is said to document the story of a big immigrant community in Detroit and Michigan and the Tamil street gangs in the locale. The protagonist of the story is said to be a garage mechanic, who also doubles up as a getaway driver for criminals. The film is said to hit the screen later this month.

The film is bankrolled by Yes Cinema and Lawson Entertainment.

