Ranam – Detroit Crossing sneak peek: Prithviraj plays the guy you should never mess with

“Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while that you shouldn’t have messed with? That’s me,” the iconic punchline delivered by Clint Eastwood’s Walt Kowalski in Gran Torino is what comes to mind after watching the sneak peek of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Ranam – Detroit Crossing. Incidentally, Gran Torino was also set in Detroit.

The wrong-guy-to-mess-with aka Prithviraj staking outside a house seemingly located in a peaceful neighbourhood while listening to an old song inside his car. He sees someone leaving his target’s house, and gets out from the car with a baseball bat in one hand. Without any hesitation, he walks straight up to the door and knocks on it. The guy on the other side partially opens the door, which is protected by the security chain, to see his guest. Boom. Prithviraj kicks in the door breaking it completely and giving the way for the title to appear.

Ranam – Detroit Crossing is the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev, who has also co-authored director Shyamaprasad’s recently released Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha. According to the synopsis available on IMDb, “The movie narrates the story of a big immigrant community in Detroit and Michigan and the Tamil street gangs in the locale.” The protagonist of the story is said to be a garage mechanic, who also doubles up as a getaway driver for criminals.

Ranam also stars Rahman and Isha Talwar and a bunch of foreign actors in important roles. The film is expected to reach the screens in March this year.

