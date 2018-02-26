Ranam Detroit Crossing new teaser: Prithviraj impresses yet again

Prithviraj reveals Ranam Detroit Crossing new teaser Prithviraj reveals Ranam Detroit Crossing new teaser

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is slowly building a solid excitement among the audience regarding his upcoming action film Ranam Detroit Crossing through a series of teasers, or what he calls the ‘sneak peeks’. While the first teaser showed us the lead actor’s rough nature, where he kicks a door and storms in with a baseball bat to give someone the beat down, the latest one gives a glimpse of his character.

He is living a violent life not by choice but without any other option. The scene unfolds during a date, where Isha Talwar asks whether he likes the life he has chosen. Before he responds to that existential question, a glimpse of his action-packed life flashes before his eyes. And then he says, “Like I said. Sometimes..you don’t have a choice!”

Ranam – Detroit Crossing, is the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev, who has also co-authored director Shyamaprasad’s latest film Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha. According to the synopsis available on the IMDb, “The movie narrates the story of a big immigrant community in Detroit and Michigan and the Tamil street gangs in the locale.” The protagonist of the story is said to be a garage mechanic, who also doubles up as a getaway driver for criminals.

Ranam also stars Rahman and a bunch of foreign actors in important roles. The film is expected to reach the screens in March this year.

Prithviraj also has a very interesting line-up of movies, including director Blessy’s ambitious project Aadujeevitham, a period drama based on the novel written by Benyamin. The film will be in 3D and the makers have roped in the top technicians, including composer AR Rahman, sound designer Rasool Pookutty among others for the project. Amala Paul will play the female lead, while the details of the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Prithviraj took to his Twitter on Sunday and said, “On 25th November 2015, I spoke to you about a dream. We take off tomorrow. Stay tuned..a storm is gathering! “NOT ALL HEROES..ARE REMEMBERED!”

We can’t wait to see what Prithviraj has in store for us.

