Ramaleela teaser: Dileep film promises an intense political drama, watch video

The teaser of Malayalam actor Dileep’s most-awaited film Ramaleela was released on Wednesday. The 30-second teaser gives a sneak peak into what the filmmakers have in store for the audience. The promo video shows Dileep’s intense avatar as a politician in the film, who seemingly receives bouquets and brickbats, resonating with the current events unfolding in his real life.

In the film, Dileep plays a role called Ramannunni. It is said that he accidentally becomes a politician and takes on the corrupt system. His role in the film is also said to be similar to his 2006 political drama Lion. Recently, the film crew had released a short making video of Ramaleela and it had gone viral on the internet creating a lot of expectations.

The film is directed by debutant Arun Gopi and is produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, who had bankrolled Malayalam cinema’s biggest ever box office hit Pulimurugan, with Mohanlal, last year.

Actor Prayaga Martin plays the female lead and Kalabhavan Shajon, Renji Panicker, Salim Kumar, Mukesh and Vijayaraghavan among others play the supporting cast. Meanwhile, Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays Dileep’s mother in the film, will return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 24 years with this film. It has been scripted by Sachi, and Gopi Sunder has scored music for the film, which is expected to hit the screens next month. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Dileep is currently facing serious charges of masterminding the abduction of a popular Malayalam female actor to settle his personal scores. However, there is no solid evidence to prove his hand in the attack against the her, the scandal is getting muckier by the day with every new revelation.

