Rajinikanth impressed by Mohanlal’s transformation for Odiyan

Superstar Rajinikanth never misses an opportunity to encourage his colleagues in the film industry. He has appreciated Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s body transformation for his upcoming film Odiyan.

Debut director Shrikumar Menon revealed that Rajinikanth called Mohanlal to congratulate him on his new look. The director also noted that it was just the beginning of Mohanlal’s long transformation journey as the 57-years-old actor is also preparing to play the protagonist in The Mahabharata. “Everyone says fans were astonished. I am no longer astonished. He went through 60 days of rigorous training. The expert trainers will be with him for a couple years more. This is a step to become Randamoozham’s Bheeman,” Shrikumar told Manorama News.

Mohanlal has lost about 18 kgs in about 2 months to play the younger version of Odiyan Manikyan. The filmmakers recently revealed a teaser unveiling the new look of Mohanlal from the film, which is fast nearing completion.

Watch Odiyan teaser here:

#Odiyan Teaser. Unveiling the transition of Odiyan Manickan.

Presenting to you the young and vibrant Manickan in me who travelled back in time. #OdiyanRising pic.twitter.com/7ERbBeIsWg — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 13, 2017

Odiyan will mark the directorial debut of Shrikumar, who is a well-known ad filmmaker. He will also be helming Mohanlal’s next film The Mahabharata (Randamoozham in Malayalam), which will be made on a whopping Rs 1000 crore budget.

In the epic film, Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Bheema. The film is based on renowned writer M T Vasudevan Nair’s celebrated novel Randamoozham, which narrates the epic saga from the perspective of Bheema.

“Since I will be playing the protagonist role in the film, the next two years are very important and crucial for me,” Mohanlal said, adding that he should prepare himself both mentally and physically to play MT’s vision of Bheema on the big screen. There are various battle sequences in the film, including fights scenes, involving mace and chariots and I will have to train for this under various teachers,” Mohanlal said earlier in a blog. National Award-winning choreographer Peter Hein has already been roped in for the project.

After completing his ongoing projects, Mohanlal will only focus on the mega-budget mythology drama.

