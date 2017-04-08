Puthan Panam trailer: Mammootty film on demonetisation set to grab audience’s interest. Watch video

Puthan Panam trailer starring Mammootty is here. Puthan Panam trailer starring Mammootty is here.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is gifted with an unparalleled versatility in pulling off a range of emotions – from comedic, mischievous, heartfelt, to action without breaking a sweat. The choice of his films last year may not have reflected that talent but the trailer of his upcoming film Puthan Panam is here to remind us what an amazing actor he really is.

Director Ranjith’s Puthan Panam is based on the concept of demonetisation of currency. The trailer captures the chaos and the hopelessness of the working class people following the government’s ‘surgical attack’ on the black money hoarders. Well, the sufferings of the common man due to the demonetisation can be seen in the trailer, the film mainly deals with the helplessness of rich people with loads and loads of useless high-denomination currency.

Mammootty plays a Nityananda Shenoy, middle-aged businessman and native of Kasaragod district in the film. The two-time National Award-winning director, Ranjith, has tried to highlight the slang and intimidating mannerisms of the people of Kasaragod, and it clearly works in the favour of the movie.

While it is really difficult to decide whether Mammootty plays a good man or a bad man just going by the trailer, we can be sure that his character, indeed, has shades of grey.

The Mammootty-starrer is said to be a different take on the director’s 2011 National Award winning film Indian Rupee, which had Prithviraj in the lead role. The star cast includes, Ineya, Sheelu Abraham, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Renji Panicker, Harish Kanaran and Mamukoya, among others. The film is produced by 3 Color Cinemas, a production house co-owned by Abraham Mathew along with director Ranjith and actor Arun Narayanan. The film is expected to hit the screens during Vishu.

