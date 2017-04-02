Puthan Panam teaser: Mammootty looks formidable in his new avatar, watch video

Mammootty’s Puthan Panam teaser is out Mammootty’s Puthan Panam teaser is out

Just days before its speculated release, the teaser trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Puthan Panam has landed. Though the 30-second video doesn’t really give away much about the film or Mammootty’s character. In the film, he plays the role of Nityananda Shenoy, a middle-aged businessman and native of Kasargode district. The actor, who for years, has impressed the moviegoers with his ability to speak different dialects flawlessly, will be seen picking up the Kasargode slang in this film.

According to reports, the filmmakers have slated Puthan Panam for a Vishu release. It is expected to hit the screens on April 13, a Thursday, which has seemingly become a new Friday for Mammootty. His latest film The Great Father also opened last Thursday and has received a rousing reception at the box office from the fans in Kerala.

Puthan Panam is directed by two-time National Award-winning director Ranjith. The Mammootty-starrer is said to be a different take on the director’s 2011 National Award winning film Indian Rupee, which had Prithviraj in the lead role. The film reportedly deals with the country’s current financial situation and the issue of black money.

Puthan Panam’s star cast includes, Ineya, Sheelu Abraham, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Renji Panicker, Harish Kanaran and Mamukoya, among others. The film is produced by 3 Color Cinemas, a production house co-owned by Abraham Mathew along with director Ranjith and actor Arun Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has a few other projects in the pipeline including a film with director Shyam Dhar, which went on the floors a few weeks ago. In the untitled film, Mammootty plays a teacher, who moves to Kochi from Idukki. He will also soon join the sets of cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Shamdat’s directorial debut, which is reportedly titled Streetlights.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd