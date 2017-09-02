Pulsar Suni may face grilling over Kavya Madhavan, Dileep requests permission to attend father’s death anniversary

Dileep was arrested based on information provided by Pulsar Suni Dileep was arrested based on information provided by Pulsar Suni

The ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and sexual assault of the popular Malayalam actress continue to widen with each passing day. Days after the main accused Pulsar Suni alleged that he was taking instructions from movie star Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan, it has now emerged that the police may take him into their custody for questioning.

According to media reports, the investigating officials will soon decide if they should question Suni based on the allegation he has levelled against Kavya.

The report in Asianet Newsable suggested that Aluva rural SP AV George would investigate how Suni called Kavya and Dileep from a policeman’s phone when he was in jail.

Suni recently revealed that Kavya was the ‘madam’ that he had been referring all along. However, he also added that was not aware of the conspiracy to attack the actress as her role was limited to giving him money.

Police also reportedly have proof suggesting Suni had visited Kavya’s boutique Lakshya.

In another development, Dileep has moved the Angamaly court with a fresh petition as he has already been denied bail thrice. His bail applications were denied once by a lower court and twice by the Kerala High Court citing strong evidence of his involvement in the sensational case.

The actor’s judicial custody came to an end on Saturday. However, the Angamaly court extended his custody until September 16. He was reportedly produced before the court for hearing via a video link from the Aluva Sub-Jail, where he has remained locked up since his arrest.

Dileep later submitted a fresh application requesting the court to allow him to take part in the rituals of his father’s death anniversary. He has requested to grant him permission to attend the rituals between 7am and 11am on September 6.

The court is likely to hear the bail plea on Saturday itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd