Pullikkaran Staraa trailer: Mammootty as a teacher set to change young minds is something new

Malayalam film Pullikkaran Staraa, which is set to release on September 1, stars Mammootty, Asha Sarath and Deepti Sati. Mammootty plays the role of a teacher in this film, and when the teaser featured him and his ‘apparent’ relationships with women, and how it was spoken about by the society, the trailer features him teaching kids and other teachers (Teacher training classes) and all ready to ignite minds.

Mammootty is seen spending time with kids, explaining the simplest of things in the most sensible manner. He is seen conversing with Deepti Sati, and his conversations with her make us wonder what kind of relationship the duo shares. And his colleague played by Asha Sarath, there is surely a romantic undertone between the two. At least, from seeing the trailer, it does feel so.

So, what is this film all about? It is about a witty teacher, who doesn’t seem to conform to the norms of the society and how he leads his life. The trailer also sees Mammootty share an interesting camaraderie with Hareesh Perumanna, Dileesh Pothan and Innocent. The film is a comedy, and it was also announced earlier that there were no romantic numbers. From what we have seen so far, this could be an interesting Mammuka film.

Pullikkaran Staraa is directed by Shyamdhar. The release of the film coincides with the festival week of Onam in Kerala.

Other than this, September 1 will also see the release of Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and Prithviraj’s Adam Joan. The box office clash between these movies in the Malayalam film industry will be interesting.

