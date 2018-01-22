Priyanka Chopra to Prithviraj Sukumaran, celebs send adorable wishes to newlyweds Bhavana and Naveen

Celebrity wishes pour in for Bhavana and Naveen Celebrity wishes pour in for Bhavana and Naveen

As actor Bhavana tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Naveen, a popular producer in the Kannada film industry, actor Priyanka Chopra wished the couple through a selfie video. Describing Bhavana as ‘feisty and brave’, the Quantico star said she ‘admires her a lot’.

“I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You’re an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always,” Priyanka said in the video.

Many other celebrities also wished the couple on the occasion. “Dear #Bhavana They say couples are already matched in heaven..For the kind & sweet being you are, god has chosen the exact quality man for you Live life the fullest with your man..Wish you the best darling..love you #tirussur #BhavanaWedding,” tweeted Bigg Boss Tamil fame Suja Varunee.

“Congrats #Bhavana & Naveen God bless !!!,” tweeted Malayalm actor Aju Varghese. “Happy married life #Naveen and #Bhavana!” tweeted Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Bhavana had a gala time with her friends on Sunday at the mehandi function. The wedding took place on Monday at the Jawaharlal Convention Center at Kovilakathum Padam, Thrissur and was attended only by close family members and relatives. The couple will later in the day host a grand reception at Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur for industries friends and other high-profile guests.

Here are the social media posts of celebrities wishing newlyweds, Bhavana and Naveen:

Heartiest congratulations to Bhavana & Naveen. Wish you a happy & blissful married life! 😊 pic.twitter.com/SgN4Ze6MEN — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) January 22, 2018

Dear #Bhavana

They say couples are already matched in heaven..For the kind & sweet being you are, god has chosen the exact quality man for you👫 Live life the fullest with your man..Wish you the best darling..love you💐 #tirussur #BhavanaWedding pic.twitter.com/K3XC0tK2rv — SUJU (@sujavarunee) January 22, 2018

Love weds love 😍!! Happy married Life 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/WGJinu9a3v — Ramya Nambessan (@nambessan_ramya) January 22, 2018

Bhavana and Naveen have known each other for about five years and their wedding was postponed earlier owing to the deaths in their families. While Naveen lost his mother, Bhavana lost her father a few years ago. Earlier, the couple had reportedly planned to tie the knot in 2014.

Naveen was the producer of 2012 Kannada film Romeo, in which Bhavana played the female lead. Since then the couple were rumoured to be dating each other. However, they never commented their relationship.

Naveen acted in 2010 film Naayaka before becoming a producer. Bhavana, meanwhile, has shared screen space with almost all leading actors of Kannada film industry, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Upendra and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd