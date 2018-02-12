Priya Prakash Varrier ‘winks’ at fans thanking them for making her an internet sensation

Priya Prakash Varrier is setting social media on fire. Priya Prakash Varrier is setting social media on fire.

If you haven’t seen a winking school girl on your social media timelines today, then you are living under a rock. A song from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love is going viral, thanks to Priya Prakash Varrier. The young actor who appears on the video for around 30 seconds has broken the internet with her smile. In the song, she winks at a guy who swoons at her smile and this has left the social media swooning too. Priya has now thanked everyone for all the love with, guess what, a wink again! Taking to twitter, Priya wrote, “Thank you guys for all the love n support… Though I can’t reply each n everyone I will try to reach out to you as best as I can… Keep showering your love.”

She also earned more than a million followers over night as the viral clip is bringing her attention from across the country. “187K followers on Instagram. Thank you so much for your love and support,” she tweeted. It is noteworthy that Priya joined Twitter on February 10 but has 22.3 thousand followers already. Older posts from her social media profiles are also going viral.

Thank you guys for all the love n support… Though I can’t reply each n everyone I will try to reach out to you as best as I can… Keep showering your love http://t.co/c2zUH7zHze — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 12, 2018

187K followers on Instagram. Thank you so much for your love and support pic.twitter.com/JRB1njByCb — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 11, 2018

Priya makes her debut in film with Oru Adaar Love. Directed by Omar Lulu, the film has music by Shaan Rahman. “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” is originally a ‘Mappila song’ which are popular folklore numbers in Kerala. The song was released on February 9 and has garnered more than 4 million views already. The number has been sung by Vineeth Srinivasan whose earlier songs Jimmiki Kammal also created a similar internet sensation. A video dance on Jimmi Kammai by professor Sheril went viral on the internet, making her a star overnight.

